2 Men Rescued From Long Island Sound After Jet Ski Breaks Down, Suffolk County Police Say

Marine Police on Long Island rescued two men after their jet ski became disabled.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, in the Fire Island Inlet near Overlook Beach in. Babylon.

According to Suffolk County Police, two men were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet, when the vehicle became disabled. One of the men called 911 and reported they were drifting in the inlet.

Marine Bureau Officers Rob Jenkins, Ray Cairo, and Kevin Butler responded aboard Marine Kilo. The officers, aided by a Suffolk County Police aviation helicopter, located the jet skiers identified as Kenneth Scarr, age 28, of Bayshore, and Dennis Meyers, age 69, of Massapequa, police said.

The men, who were both wearing life jackets, were in the water holding onto the Jet Ski in 10-foot-high waves, police added.

The officers pulled the men safely aboard and transported them, along with the Jet Ski, to the Cap Tree boat ramp.

Neither man was injured.

