2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In West Babylon

Two men are dead following a wrong-way crash on Long Island.

Emergency crews were called at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, with reports of a two-car crash in West Babylon, on Route 109 near Platt Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that a 63-year-old man was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 109 when he struck an oncoming BMW head-on.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

A 79-year-old passenger in the BMW, identified as Fernando Goncalves-Kalinowski, of West Babylon, was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, according to police.

A 49-year-old woman from Centereach, who was driving the BMW, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

