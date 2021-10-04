14-Year-Old Girl Dies From Injuries Sustained In Long Island House Fire

A 14-year-old girl has died from injuries she sustained in a house fire on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department reported Monday, Oct. 4, that Rifat Ali succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Rifat was one of the four occupants of the Elmont home who were injured in the large fire that broke out at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Multiple crews worked to extinguish the blaze that left the home, located on Marshall Street, with "extensive" damage, police reported.

An 82-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition following the fire, and a 17-year-old boy and 75-year-old woman were both listed in stable condition, NCPD said.

Another occupant of the home, a 30-year-old man who escaped from the blaze, was not injured, police said.

Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation, and two firefighters suffered minor burns as well. They were treated at local hospitals and released.

