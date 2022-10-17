1 Dies After Kayak Carrying Man, 8-Year-Old Overturns In Southampton

A Long Island man died after the kayak he was in with an 8-year-old child overturned.

The incident took place in the hamlet of Northampton near Riverhead in Wildwood Lake around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph, Adalfo Castro, age 35, of Mastic, was in a kayak with the child on Wildwood lake when the vessel overturned.

A bystander in a nearby boat was able to pull the boy from the water, but could not reach the adult, Ralph said.

Southampton Town Patrol and marine units responded along with Riverhead and Flanders Volunteer Ambulance.

The Riverhead Fire Department also responded and was able to pull Castro out of the water and perform CPR as he was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, she said.

Castro was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No information was available on the condition of the child.

This is a developing story.

