Light Rain 39°

SHARE

New Year's Eve Stabbing: Woman Hospitalized After Incident At Riverhead Residence

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a Long Island residence on New Year's Eve.

The River Pointe Apartment Complex on East Main Street (Route 25) in Riverhead.

The River Pointe Apartment Complex on East Main Street (Route 25) in Riverhead.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at the River Pointe Apartment Complex on East Main Street (Route 25) in Riverhead.

Riverhead Police patrol units located a woman within one of the buildings with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest. 

The woman was uncooperative with officers at the scene and appeared to be under the influence, according to police. 

Bystanders reported that a female suspect had fled the area on foot and was last seen running west on East Main Street. 

A search of the area for the suspect was conducted by numerous units in the area along with the assistance of a K9 unit, however, she was not located. 

The victim, a 44-year-old resident of the complex, was transported from the scene to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by Riverhead Ambulance for treatment of her wound, which was non-life threatening.

The Riverhead Detective Division was contacted and responded to the scene. 

There is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.   

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE