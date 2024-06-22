Fair 82°

New Whole Foods Store To Open In Huntington Station: Here's

A new Whole Foods Market will be opening on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Whole Foods Market
The first day of business for the new 43,916-square-foot store, located in Huntington Station at 350 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 17 at 8 a.m. 

The first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Huntington Station tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

"The store’s design emphasizes simplicity and modernity, incorporating elements reminiscent of the area’s fluidity and the neighborhood’s commuter heritage," the company said, noting that the store's product assortment features more than 2,000 local items from the Northeast.

Whole Foods said it has partnered with local suppliers and organizations, including Helping Hands Rescue Mission, Long Island Cares, and Island Harvest. 

"On opening day, Whole Foods Market will donate a Nourishing Our Neighborhoods van to We All We Got, Inc., along with $3,000 in products as part of the Stuff the Van event," the company noted.

