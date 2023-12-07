Overcast 38°

New Whole Foods Location, More Planned For Holbrook

Popular organic supermarket Whole Foods has a new location coming to Long Island, alongside many more stores planned in a new shopping center.

<p>The Shops at SunVet, formerly known as the SunVet Mall, is getting a major facelift when redevelopment began on the site - starting with a new Whole Foods Market.</p>

 Photo Credit: Regency Centers
The SunVet Mall, located at 5801 Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, which some Yelp reviewers deemed “a dead mall,” is getting a major facelift.

Plans are underway for a shiny new shopping center, now dubbed The Shops at SunVet, with development scheduled to finish in 2025, according to developer Regency Centers.

The SunVet Mall was originally built in 1973, but in recent years has seen numerous stores shut down, leaving a ghostly abandoned atmosphere and even earning its own parody account on Instagram.

Now, though, the star of the show for the new-and-improved Shops at SunVet is Whole Foods, according to the development’s website.

A new, standalone Starbucks will also join the center, located on the southwest side of the former mall lot. 

The Citi Bank, currently located near the mall’s entrance, will relocate to a standalone storefront of its own.

Wells Fargo and Aspen Dental are also slotted to have spots in the new center, with the other 20-odd storefronts still up for grabs.

Renderings show that the 168,000-square-foot open-air market will include walkways and roads connecting the parking lots to neighboring Sunrise Highway, Veterans Memorial Highway, and Broadway Avenue.

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1980, Whole Foods Market now has 500 locations across the US, UK, and Canada.

The Holbrook location will mark the organic food store’s seventh Long Island spot. 

