New Update: Second Man Charged In Brutal Assault On Lesbian Couple At Patchogue Beach

Thomas Gair, age 66, of Patchogue, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 9, on suspicion of assault and harassment, according to Suffolk County Police.

Prosecutors said the victims were at Patchogue’s Mascot Dock on Mother’s Day, watching the sunset and taking photos together, when Gair and another man began making derogatory comments about their sexual orientation.

The incident escalated when the other man, identified as 40-year-old Joseph Kress, allegedly urinated on their vehicle, threw beer cans at them, and threw one of the women’s phone and sandals into the water.

Kress then reportedly grabbed one of the women and dragged her toward the edge of the dock, where he attempted to throw her in the water while telling her he was going to drown her.

As the woman struggled to free herself, Gair repeatedly punched the woman in her head, according to investigators.

The attack finally stopped when a good Samaritan intervened and pulled the man off her.

Both women suffered bruises on their faces and bodies, and one woman’s fingernail was ripped back from her nail bed, causing "excruciating pain,” prosecutors said.

Kess, of Patchogue, initially fled the scene but was arrested a short time later after witnesses called 911. He has since been charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal mischief, and aggravated harassment.

Gair is charged with one count of assault as a hate crime and two counts of aggravated harassment.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead later Wednesday.

“Bigotry like this is unacceptable,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney previously said. “When a defendant’s criminal conduct is motivated by hate, my office will use all available resources to ensure that the alleged perpetrators are held accountable.”

