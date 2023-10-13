Fair 56°

SHARE

New Update: ID Released For 25-Year-Old From Shirley Killed In Fiery Montauk Highway Crash

The identity has been released of a 25-year-old killed in a fiery overnight Long Island crash.

The area where the crash happened on Montauk Highway in Moriches.
The area where the crash happened on Montauk Highway in Moriches. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 in Moriches.

The man was driving a 2018 Jeep Suburban westbound on Montauk Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 245 Montauk Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire.

The victim, now identified as Daniel Dern Jr., of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Mastic EMS officer.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE