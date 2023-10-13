New Update: ID Released For 25-Year-Old From Shirley Killed In Fiery Montauk Highway Crash

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 in Moriches.

The man was driving a 2018 Jeep Suburban westbound on Montauk Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 245 Montauk Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire.

The victim, now identified as Daniel Dern Jr., of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Mastic EMS officer.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

