Man, Helmet-Wearing Woman Nabbed For String Of Suffolk County Bank Robberies, Police Say

Joseph Hill, age 40, and Stephanie Demola, age 34, both of Moriches, were arrested on robbery charges Monday, July 17.

According to Suffolk County Police, the duo first attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Yaphank on Monday, July 10, but left without any cash after the teller refused their demands.

Hours later, the pair successfully held up a TD Bank in Lake Ronkonkoma, police said.

They’re also accused of robbing Patchogue’s Webster Bank on Thursday, July 13.

In all three robberies, Demola reportedly wore a helmet and threatened violence unless her demands were met. She then fled on a waiting motorcycle, police said.

No employees or customers were injured during the incidents.

Hill and Demola are each charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in central Islip on Tuesday, July 18.

