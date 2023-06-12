New Restaurant In Commack Cited For 'Delicious' Food, 'Friendly' Service

The Rolling Spring Roll, located in Commack at 6120 Jericho Turnpike, held its grand opening in mid-April 2023.

“Authentic and fresh Vietnamese cuisine for Long Island,” reads the restaurant’s Facebook page.

It marks the third location for the business, which began as a food truck operated by aspiring Vietnamese chef Joe Bui in March 2012.

He wanted to introduce Long Islanders to the delicious and healthy food that he grew up with, reads the website. The name “The Rolling Spring Roll” is an homage to his mother’s most famous recipe, the spring roll.

“Since it would be served out of a truck, Joe anticipated he would be ‘rolling’ around Long Island and the name ‘The Rolling Spring Roll’ was born.”

A full-service restaurant opened a year later in Farmingdale with a second location following in Syosset.

Adorning the menu are several appetizers, or “an choi,” including spring rolls, dumplings, and Tan Binh Chicken Wings, made with crispy fried chicken glazed in a sweet chili sauce.

There are also several varieties of pho, a Vietnamese soup made with broth, rice noodles, herbs, and thinly sliced meat, usually beef.

For the main course, diners can opt for the Pork Banh Mi sandwich, made with grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut), and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette field with cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot, and daikon.

There’s also the Angus Beef Short Rib, featuring sliced, marinated short ribs that are grilled and served over either vermicelli noodles or rice with fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and vinaigrette.

Since opening, The Rolling Spring Roll has received high praise from online reviewers, including East Northport’s Vincent R, who stopped in with his son for some spring rolls and pho.

“Boy am I glad they finally made it to Commack!” he wrote on Yelp. “We each wolfed down an extra large pho, the broth was absolutely delicious, and we were each drinking it from the bowl by the end. I highly recommend checking out this new location.”

Alisa T., of Katy, Texas was equally impressed after a recent visit.

“This is the best Vietnamese restaurant on Long Island. I ordered the beef and seafood phở, spring rolls, egg rolls, dumplings, and iced coffee, and it was delicious.” she said on Yelp.

“The owner is very friendly and the ambiance is great. Highly recommend!”

The Rolling Spring Roll is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

