New Pizzeria, Brewery In Yaphank Cited For 'Amazing' Food, 'Fantastic' Atmosphere

Southpaw Brewing Company, located in Yaphank’s Boulevard Shopping Center at 410 Princeton Road, opened Monday, June 5.

The restaurant serves up over a dozen signature pies, along with a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

Among its signature brick oven pizzas is the Crumbled Sausage and Pepper, made with crumbled Italian sweet sausage, sauteed peppers, and onions tossed in a light marinara and sprinkled with melted mozzarella cheese.

There’s also the Pulled Pork Pizza, featuring slow cooked pulled pork, thin sliced red onion, crispy bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and drizzled buttermilk ranch and Cajun sauce.

From the bar, diners can choose from several Southpaw beers, including American Lager, IPA, Irish Nitro Stout, and Session, Blonde, and Scotch ales.

There’s also plenty of colorful craft cocktails, like the Blueberry Gin Sour, Blackberry Rum Punch, Maple Bacon Old Fashioned, Lavender Collins, and Espresso Martini.

Just days after opening, Southpaw Brewing Company has already garnered plenty of praise online.

“The food was absolutely amazing! The boom boom shrimp was the best I've ever had! Atmosphere was fantastic, and a whiskey flight....perfect!” Steven F., of Manorville, wrote on Yelp.

“Service was great and the food was even better," another Yelp user wrote. “The restaurant is beautiful with plenty of seating indoor and outdoor.”

Southpaw Brewing Company is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

