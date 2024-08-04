Centro 336 – located in Hampton Bays at 336 West Montauk Highway – held its grand opening on Wednesday, June 24.

The restaurant’s menu boasts a number of Italian staples like pizza, pasta, and chicken parmigiana. Everything is made in house using many of the East End’s local, in season produce.

“Our menu centers around family recipes including fresh homemade pasta, individual pizzas from our wood burning oven and dishes with Mediterranean touches, such as clams oreganata, grilled octopus and zucchini chips,” reads its website.

Diners can also choose from a number of appetizers – like clams oreganata and grilled octopus – and an extensive craft cocktail and wine menu.

The restaurant boasts a main dining room, catering rooms, bar area, separate lounge area, wine cellar, and outdoor patio with a wood burning fireplace.

Weeks into service, Centro 336 has garnered a 4.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp, where one user raved after ordering the calamari.

“Served crispy and perfectly cooked with an amazing marinara sided with lemon, fried shrimp, and zucchini. I think possibly the best I’ve ever had,” Greg C., of East Quogue, wrote.

“Top-notch service and a 5-star menu,” Roseann M., of Westhampton Beach, added.

Centro 336 is open daily. Find out more on its website.

