New Islip Restaurant Cited For ‘Delightfully Surprising’ Menu, ‘Elevated’ Design

Bayberry, located in Islip at 501 Main Street, opened in early June 2023 under the direction of Executive Chef William Muzio.

“The restaurant pays homage to Islip's maritime history with a vibrant menu focusing on local catch and innovative creations,” reads its website.

Its menu boasts several ocean delicacies like salmon tartare, poke tuna tacos, pan seared scallops, and a lobster roll.

There’s also an extensive raw bar featuring oysters, little neck clams, shrimp cocktail, and Maine lobster.

For those who prefer something from the land, Bayberry serves up a variety of salads and pasta dishes, as well as steak, burgers, chicken, and a prime rib French dip.

A half dozen sweet dishes await for dessert, including a passion fruit-coconut crème brûlée, strawberry-banana tres leches, and flourless chocolate mousse cake.

In the short time since opening, Bayberry has racked up several positive reviews on its Yelp page. Among them is one praising the eatery for its “expansive” drink menu.

“Amazing cocktails, delightfully surprising appetizer selections, attentive service, and welcoming atmosphere,” Allie W., of South Carolina, wrote on Yelp.

“Standouts were the Mint Vimlet cooler - super refreshing and wonderfully balanced. Same with the Paloma but with a spicy smoky kick.”

Another reviewer raved about the restaurant’s “beautiful” interior, describing it as having an “elevated look and feel.”

“Our mains were the lobster roll, Caesar salad, and tuna poke bowl,” another Yelp user said. “All very high quality, fresh, and satisfying in their own right but the real stars of the night were the desserts.”

Bayberry is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find out more on its website.

