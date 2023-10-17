New Details In Woman's 'Callous' Killing By Trucker Boyfriend At Patchogue Motel: DA

Willie Hart, age 59, of Yaphank, was indicted for second-degree murder in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Oct. 16, in the death of 37-year-old Candice Woodruff earlier this year.

According to prosecutors, a witness saw Woodruff leave her room at the Shore Motor Inn, located in Patchogue on Eastbound Sunrise Service Road, at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, after arguing with Hart.

The witness watched as Woodruff carried several bags into a tractor cab that was parked outside. Nine minutes later, Hart reportedly got into the same cab.

The two were alone in the truck for nearly 40 minutes, during which time Woodruff, of Katy, Texas, was beaten and choked to death, according to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

A nearby surveillance camera captured what appears to be a struggle between the two.

Afterward, Hart was seen sitting outside of the cab before casually walking back to his motel room with blood on his face and retrieving his belongings.

He finally called 911 at around 2:25 a.m. claiming that he found his girlfriend unresponsive on the floor of his tractor cab.

When officers arrived, they found Woodruff on the ground in front of the truck, not breathing. She was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the woman had multiple cuts on her neck and face, as well as bruising on her head and neck, and minor injuries on her arms and legs.

Inside the cab, detectives found evidence confirming a struggle, including Ramen noodles that littered the floor. The same noodles were also found in Woodruff’s mouth, prosecutors said.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were not only cowardly, but they were also callous and reprehensible,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We will pursue this case vigorously to ensure the defendant is held responsible for his actions and, hopefully, the victim and her family receives a small measure of justice.”

In court Monday, Hart was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail while his case proceeds.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.