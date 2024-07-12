Mutilated Dog 'Niva' Euthanized After Bellport Man's Abuse, DA Says

David Iglesias, age 34, of Bellport, was arraigned on animal cruelty and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, July 12, in connection with the death of his female canine, Niva.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, Niva was attacked by Iglesias’ other dog in November 2022, leaving her severely injured.

Instead of seeking medical care, prosecutors said Iglesias brought Niva down to his basement, cut her injured ears off, and then used glue in an attempt to close the wounds.

It wasn’t until weeks later, in December 2022, that Iglesias brought Niva to a veterinarian where she was found to be in septic shock and near death. The dog was ultimately euthanized due to the severity of her injuries.

Prosecutors said a necropsy revealed that the animal had suffered extensive injuries, including repetitive puncture wounds on her limbs, a mostly missing right ear, and a large wound where her left ear once was.

In court Friday, Iglesias was arraigned on the following charges:

Aggravated cruelty to animals (felony)

Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (misdemeanor)

Clipping/cutting ears of dogs (misdemeanor)

As all three charges are considered non-bail eligible under state law, he was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Suffolk County Judge Steven Pilewski barred him from owning or possessing any animals while his case proceeds.

“Animal cruelty is not merely a minor offense, it is a serious crime. By addressing and prosecuting these crimes with the severity they deserve, we are taking a critical step in promoting a safer and more humane society,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“My office works closely with local law enforcement, animal control officers, and animal welfare organizations to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.”

Iglesias is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Aug. 1.

