Mother’s Intestines, Son’s Spleen Removed After Hit-Run Crash Caused By Brentwood Man: DA

Jamal Graham, age 30, of Central Islip, was indicted on assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, July 8, in connection with the May 2023 crash.

Prosecutors said Graham was speeding in an Infiniti sedan on Hale Street in Brentwood when he ran a stop sign at Lincoln Avenue and crashed into a Nissan SUV at around 11:30 p.m. on May 29, 2023.

The driver of the Nissan, her teenage son, and her son’s friend, all suffered injuries in the crash. The woman and her son underwent emergency surgery in which doctors removed portions of her intestines and her son’s spleen.

Surveillance video from a nearby camera captured the collision and showed Graham running away from the scene on foot, prosecutors said.

“This horrific crash injured three occupants of a vehicle and was allegedly caused by a driver who barreled down a residential road at a high rate of speed, blew a stop sign, and then left the scene instead of calling the police or rendering aid to the victims,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tieerney.

Graham is charged with the following:

Three counts of assault (felony and misdemeanor)

Two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (felony)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

He was held at the Suffolk County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.