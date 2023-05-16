Mother Charged After Daughter Found Unresponsive In Melville Hotel Pool

Katlyn Pineda, of Queens, was found unresponsive in Suffolk County in the Marriott Melville pool on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, and remained in a coma until she died from her injuries on Monday, May 1, said the Suffolk County Police.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives, Pineda’s mother, Erica Baez, was arrested on Monday, May 15 at 7:45 p.m. in Manhattan.

According to police, Baez left her daughter unattended in the swimming pool on the day of the incident.

Baez, age 41, of the Bronx, has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

She is being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, May 16.

