‘Most Creative,’ ‘Tasty’ Doughnuts Found At This Bay Shore Shop, Diners Say

North Fork Doughnut Company, with locations in Mattituck and Bay Shore, has been a staple of the Long Island food scene since it opened its doors in 2018.

This year, it won the 2023 Bethpage Best of Long Island award for Best Doughnut (along with chain shop Duck Donuts).

“I. Keep. Coming. Back!!!!!” wrote Yelp reviewer Kathryn K. of Westbury. “I can't stop. Why haven't I reviewed them before?? I guess I'm too busy devouring the donuts!”

With weekly rotating flavors and a dozen daily different donuts, there is something for everyone at North Fork Doughnut Company, whether you’re a plain Jane or looking for something more adventurous.

Kathryn K.’s favorite is the Boston Creme.

“I am OBSESSED,” she wrote, noting that all of the shop’s offerings are “light, fluffy, large, tasty, sharable, [and] keep me coming back.”

Jeremy W. of New York confessed on Yelp, “I'm not even a donut guy and big on sweets but I will say this place is 10/10 when it comes to donuts…Hard to go anywhere else after you have had these.”

Recent specialty flavors have included blue raspberry with Trix, salted caramel glaze, and ube coconut truffle.

In addition to the daily assortment of goodies, North Fork also takes custom orders for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions. On the shop’s website, you can request for these specialized treats to say a special message or even request flavors.

“One of the most creative doughnut shops I've been to!” wrote Andrew K. of Bayside. “Never knew I needed that in my life until now.”

“Without a doubt, I'll be back!”

North Fork Doughnut Company is open daily from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. (or until doughnuts are sold out). For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.