The 60-year-old Long Island resident, of Massapequa Park, was arraigned on two more charges of second-degree murder in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, June 6, in the killings of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

Heuermann was previously charged with the murders of four Gilgo Beach victims: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

A bail application filed by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office detailed the extensive evidence against Heuermann, including what investigators described as a “planning document” uncovered on a computer hard drive in his basement.

The Microsoft Word document, which had been deleted but was recovered by police, served as a blueprint with which Heuermann planned his murders and hoped to avoid getting caught, according to prosecutors.

Included on the document are four categories, labeled “problems,” “supplies,” “DS” (dump site), and “TRG” (target).

“Based on the Gilgo Homicide Task Force’s training and experience, the members believe ‘PROBLEMS’ to be a guide on issues to avoid apprehension, ‘SUPPLIES’ to be a reference to what supplies are needed to carry out the serial murders, to avoid apprehension, and to avoid leaving behind DNA evidence,” prosecutors said.

“The ‘DS’ heading appears to be an acronym for ‘dump site,’ which is corroborated by, inter alia, the discoveries of Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor at two separate ‘dump sites,’ i.e., the vicinity of Mill Road and Ocean Parkway.”

Investigators said the phrase “small is good” appears under the “target” heading, which is consistent with all of the known victims so far being petite women.

The so-called planning document then delves into a three-category section with the headings, “Pre-prep,” “Prep,” and “Post Event.”

Among the “Pre-prep” tasks are inspecting his vehicle, checking forecasted weather conditions, and conducting a “RECON7” survey of video surveillance cameras in select areas,” according to prosecutors.

The “prep” tasks include setting up a “staging area” and “hard point,” referring to a fixed attachment point to support a person’s weight during sexual suspension bondage.

That evidence is “corroborated by Heuermann’s significant interest in pornography where the subject is either suspended, tortured, bound to a table, decapitated, and/or their breasts are mutilated,” prosecutors said.

Once the killings had been carried out, Heuermann’s “post event” checklist included “change tires,” “burn gloves,” “dispose of pics,” and “have story set,” according to prosecutors.

The planning document also provided a blueprint for how to prevent police from identifying a murder victim, including removing the person’s head, hands, and any tattoos.

“Which clearly relates to the condition of Jessica Taylor’s and Valerie Mack’s remains, as both victims were decapitated and dismembered at their arms below their elbows,” prosecutors said.

Heuermann also took care to minimize the spread of forensic evidence by hanging drop cloths in his basement that served the dual purpose of muffling the sounds of his victims’ screams to allow for “more play time,” prosecutors quoted the document as saying.

During their search of his Massapequa Park home, investigators also uncovered several books about serial killings, including “The Cases That Haunt Us,” by John Douglas. The book outlines the facts, evidence, and victim biographies of several notable serial murder cases.

“The Gilgo Homicide Task Force members believe that the totality of circumstances surrounding the HK Planning Document, including Heuermann’s attempt to delete its existence, points to it as Heuermann’s self-education and ‘homework’ on the topic of carrying out serial, sexual murder,” prosecutors said.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 after authorities linked his DNA from a discarded pizza crust to DNA from a man’s hair that was found on camouflage burlap used to restrain Waterman.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains jailed without bail.

