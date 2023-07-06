Missing Man May Need Medical Attention, Last Seen In Coram

David Forbes, aged 38, was last seen on Tuesday, July 4 at 11:30 p.m. on Birchfield Court in Coram, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Forbes has autism and diabetes and may be in need of medical attention.

He is bald with brown eyes. Forbes stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

The 38-year-old was last seen carrying a black backpack. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Forbe’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 854-8614 or call 911.

