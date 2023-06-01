Missing Again: 15-Year-Old Ridge Girl Leaves Home For Second Time In Week

Shyma Dahoui, age 15, left a relative’s home in Shoreham, located on Vee Jay Drive, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, according to Suffolk County Police.

It came just days after the teen was found unharmed after previously being reported missing from another home in the hamlet of Ridge on Wednesday, May 24.

Dahoui is described as a Black female, approximately 5-feet tall and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and pink flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.