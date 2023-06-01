Million-Dollar Winner: Long Island Man Claims Top Lottery Prize

Farmingville resident Daniel Bovich claimed his $1 million Millionaire Maker scratch-off game prize, New York Lottery officials announced on Wednesday, May 31.

Bovich chose to receive his prize as a lump sum and after required withholdings, took home $651,000.

He purchased the winning ticket at Gary’s Gulf, located at 5556 Express Drive South in Holtsville.

According to lottery officials, there are 15 top prizes remaining for the Millionaire Maker ticket game as of May 31.

Players can download the Game Report from the New York Lottery website to check the status of their scratch-off games.

New York Lottery scratch-off games generated $4,517,682 in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

During the same period, Suffolk County school districts received $270,015,864 in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

