Miller Place Man Sexually Exploited Children, Nabbed In Georgia: Authorities

A Long Island man was arrested nearly 1,000 miles away for exploiting young girls, getting them to send him explicit videos, police said.

<p>Michael Merle, age 36, of Miller Place, was arrested in Georgia for using social media to convince young girls to send him explicit pictures and videos, police said.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Sophie Grieser
On Tuesday, Nov. 28, authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, located in Georgia, announced the arrest of Michael Merle, age 36, of Miller Place.

Merle’s arrest followed a 14-month investigation alongside Homeland Security Investigations Sexual Exploitation Unit into his alleged manipulation of Cherokee County girls as young as 13.

According to Cherokee County’s Captain Jay Baker, Merle used common social media to convince the girls to send him elicit images and videos.

He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Merle remains in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center, where is he being held without bond. 

