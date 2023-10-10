Middle Island Robber Who Shot Man In Face, Leaving Victim In Coma, Gets 15 Years Behind Bars

Wilfredo Figueroa, age 29, of Ridge, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after pleading guilty to robbery and related charges.

According to prosecutors, Figueroa shot a 27-year-old man in the face while robbing him in Middle Island during the early morning hours of June 22, 2022. He then fled the scene and returned home.

The victim was taken to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma due to the severity of his injuries.

Figueroa was arrested later that day after Suffolk County Police stopped him for a traffic violation.

Inside his car, officers reportedly found two illegal, loaded handguns and two high-capacity magazines. They also found several of the victim’s belongings, including car keys, a cell phone and credit cards.

Figueroa was further incriminated in the shooting when doctors removed a bullet fragment from the victim’s neck and investigators determined it had been fired from one of his guns.

In July 2023, he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both violent felonies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.