Middle Island Man Commits Lewd Act At LocalNature Preserve In Front Of Woman

Charles Hardy, age 28, was charged with public lewdness on Tuesday, July 25 for the incident which took place in Middle Island on Thursday, July 20.

Suffolk County Police investigating the incident said the woman was walking her dog on a path in Prosser Pines Nature Preserve, located at 67 Yaphank Middle Island Road, when a man stepped out from behind a tree, exposed himself, and committed a lewd act.

Hardy, a resident of Middle Island, was charged following an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they may also be a victim of Hardy is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.