‘Memories Of Grandma’s’: New Pizzeria In Greenlawn Has People Talking

L’uccello Pizza & Italian Fare – located in Greenlawn at 112 Broadway – opened in October 2023 under the direction of owner and chef James Tchinnis.

In addition to a number of salads, appetizers, and pasta dishes, the restaurant’s menu boasts over a dozen types of pizzas.

Among the more creative offerings is the New England Clam Chowder, made with fingerling potatoes, bacon, chowder sauce, red pepper flakes, oyster crackers, and littleneck clams still in their shells.

“Soooo good!” Kerrie Shannon captioned a photo of the creation shared on the Long Island Foodies Facebook group.

Shannon admitted that she initially expected the clams sans shells but was pleased with the “wow factor” and suggestion that the clams were fresh.

But as every restaurateur knows, you can’t please everyone.

“Not trying to take clams out of the shell when trying to eat pizza but hope it tasted good,” Daniel Glaubach commented.

Shells-on-pizza debate aside, the restaurant has received a number of other positive reviews on Yelp, including from James D., of Centerport, who raved that he was “blown away.”

“The crust was perfectly crispy, and the sauce brought back memories of grandma’s homemade touch," he said. "Their meatballs? Just like a traditional Italian Sunday dinner.”

April H., of Amityville, was equally impressed, citing it as among the best pizza she’s had on Long Island.

“The pizza was just the right amount of cheese and pepperoni," she wrote on Yelp. “It was greasy enough. It was delicious.”

L’uccello Pizza & Italian Fare is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.