Medford Man Indicted For Sexually Abusing, Biting 6-Year-Old: DA

Milton Jiron-Lara’s indictment was announced Thursday, July 6 by the Suffolk County District Attorney. The 53 Medford resident faces a total of five charges related to his alleged abuse of a young boy.

The incident began when, on Saturday, June 24, Jiron-Lara attended a party at a neighbor’s house, the investigation alleges.

As the celebration moved into the early hours of Sunday, June 25, Jiron-Lara allegedly snuck into a bedroom, where the 6-year-old victim was sleeping.

He bit the boy’s face twice and left bruises on both cheeks, according to the DA’s Office.

Then, he reportedly sexually assaulted the child and demanded he not tell anyone what happened.

Later that morning, the boy told his mother of the abuse when she noticed the bruises on his cheeks.

“This defendant allegedly assaulted a defenseless child and then tried to silence him,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

“Thankfully the child bravely disclosed to his mother what had allegedly occurred.”

Now, Jiron-Lara is being charged with:

Criminal sexual act (a felony)

Sexual abuse (a felony)

Assault (both as a felony and a misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child

He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 26. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

