A Few Clouds 81°

SHARE

Medford Man Indicted For Sexually Abusing, Biting 6-Year-Old: DA

A Long Island man has been indicted just two weeks after he allegedly assaulted and abused his neighbor’s six-year-old child, authorities reported.

A Medford man has been indicted just a week and a half after he allegedly bit and sexually abused a child, the DA said.
A Medford man has been indicted just a week and a half after he allegedly bit and sexually abused a child, the DA said. Photo Credit: Pexels/kindelmedia
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Milton Jiron-Lara’s indictment was announced Thursday, July 6 by the Suffolk County District Attorney. The 53 Medford resident faces a total of five charges related to his alleged abuse of a young boy.

The incident began when, on Saturday, June 24, Jiron-Lara attended a party at a neighbor’s house, the investigation alleges.

As the celebration moved into the early hours of Sunday, June 25, Jiron-Lara allegedly snuck into a bedroom, where the 6-year-old victim was sleeping.

He bit the boy’s face twice and left bruises on both cheeks, according to the DA’s Office.

Then, he reportedly sexually assaulted the child and demanded he not tell anyone what happened.

Later that morning, the boy told his mother of the abuse when she noticed the bruises on his cheeks.

“This defendant allegedly assaulted a defenseless child and then tried to silence him,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

“Thankfully the child bravely disclosed to his mother what had allegedly occurred.”

Now, Jiron-Lara is being charged with:

  • Criminal sexual act (a felony)
  • Sexual abuse (a felony)
  • Assault (both as a felony and a misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 26. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE