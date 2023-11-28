Mastic Man Shoots Friend To Death Through Car Window, DA Says

James Brown, age 43, of Mastic, was arraigned on murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the death of Umar Elquhir.

Several people called 911 on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 7, after Elquhir was found unresponsive lying on the ground outside Brown’s home in the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, video surveillance from a nearby store showed the two men got into a brief physical fight earlier that evening.

Elquhir left but returned roughly two hours later and parked outside of Brown’s home.

Brown was then seen exiting his home and walking toward the car before firing approximately nine shots at Elquhir through a rear passenger window, prosecutors said.

Elquhir opened the driver’s door and collapsed onto the ground.

Brown was arrested nearly two weeks later on Monday, Nov. 20. In court Tuesday, he was arraigned on the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

He was taken to the Suffolk County jail without bail while his case proceeds.

