Massage Parlor Raid: 2 More Women Charged After Investigation At Troubled Centereach Business

Two more women are facing charges for alleged crimes at an embattled massage parlor on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police conducted an operation in Centereach at New Day Spa on Dawn Drive Wednesday, Aug. 2, after receiving multiple complaints.

Following their investigation, Liu Bing, age 42, of Centereach, was arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony.

Wendy Valencia Dorado, age 26, of Brooklyn, was also arrested and charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor.

They were issued a desk appearance ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The raid was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers,
  • Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector,
  • Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal,
  • Brookhaven Town Investigator.

The Town of Brookhaven documented numerous violations and condemned the building as unsafe.

Bing and Dorado’s arrests come months after two other women were arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession at the same massage parlor.

