Man, Woman Nabbed As Suspects After Armed Robbery At Port Jefferson Station Convenience Store

A man approached an employee of Speedy Mart and Gas in Port Jefferson Station, located at 1034 Route 112, displayed a gun, and demanded cash, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, Suffolk County Police said.

The clerk complied, and the robber fled the scene on foot to a vehicle waiting down the street.

Canvasing the area, a patrol unit officer stopped two people, one of whom matched the suspect’s description.

During his investigation, the officer recovered a Polymer80 ghost gun on the male subject.

The two subjects were taken into custody at the intersection of Joline Road and Newport Drive in Port Jefferson Station at about 9:55 p.m.

Sixth Squad detectives charged Javon Holliday, age 21, of Riverhead, and Giavanna Pergola, age 19, of Port Jefferson Station, with first-degree robbery.

They are being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

