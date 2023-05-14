Man, Woman From Smithtown Killed After Convertible Crashes In Babylon

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14 in the town of Babylon.

A 2013 custom assembly convertible was traveling eastbound on the Ocean Parkway near Cedar Beach when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the guide wire.

Both the driver, Daniel Fabrizio, age 58, of Smithtown, and the passenger, Diane Seghposs, age 58, of Smithtown, died of injuries sustained at the scene.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) responded to the scene

The state police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

