Man Who Stabbed Cousin To Death At Long Island Business Before Attacking Victim's GF Sentenced

Wilson Felipe Andrade-Molina, age 38, of Brentwood, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, July 17.

It came months after jurors convicted him of murder and related charges in the death of Miguel Andrade-Cando.

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured Andrade-Molina arriving at Electronic Machine Parts in Hauppauge, where the two worked, at around 7:20 a.m. on March 30, 2023.

Minutes later, he fatally stabbed Andrade-Cando in the neck. The owner of the business found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Andrade-Molina then drove to his cousin’s home in Brentwood, where the victim lived with his girlfriend and her 21-year-old son. Once inside, he proceeded to stab the woman repeatedly, nearly killing her.

The victim’s son awoke to her screams and tried to intervene, but the man threatened to stab him, according to prosecutors. Andrade-Molina then fled to Bay Shore, where police arrested him a short time later.

Investigators said the female victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including a lacerated liver, punctures to her diaphragm and lungs, and cuts to her arm, shoulder, and breast.

On Thursday, May 23, following a three-week trial, jurors found Andrade-Molina guilty of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault.

“While this sentence cannot undo the pain and suffering caused, we hope it provides some measure of closure to the victims and their families,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“We remain dedicated to resolving every case, no matter how challenging, and to standing beside victims throughout the process. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy as they continue to heal.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.