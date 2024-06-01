Man Struck, Killed By SUV In Brentwood

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, in Brentwood.

Suffolk County Police said a man was crossing Wicks Road, just south of Merrill Street when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda CRV driven by a 58-year-old Bay Shore man.

The man was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Honda CRV was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.