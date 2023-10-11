Man Struck, Killed By Car In Front Of North Amityville Business

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, on Route 110 in North Amityville, according to Suffolk County Police.

A 59-year-old man was crossing the roadway in front of the Amityville Laundromat when he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe.

The victim died at the scene. Police have not released his name or hometown.

The driver, a 50-year-old Bay Shore resident, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.

