Man Stabs GF In Neck As 3 Children Watch Inside Bay Shore Home, Jury Finds

Jorge Guevara, age 49, of Bay Shore, was found guilty of attempted assault and related charges by a Suffolk County jury on Wednesday, June 19.

According to prosecutors, Guevara and the victim got into an argument on March 28, 2023, and he threatened her with a knife. The two struggled over the weapon and Guevara grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman in her neck and shoulder repeatedly.

The couple’s three children were present during the attack, prosecutors said.

After stabbing the woman, Guevara refused to let her or the kids call 911. When a neighbor came over after hearing her screams, Guevara prevented her from calling for help.

The neighbor eventually escaped through a bedroom window and called 911.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered a deep laceration to her neck and underwent emergency surgery at South Shore University Hospital.

In court Wednesday, jurors convicted Guevara of attempted assault, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of menacing.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 22.

“The brutal attack on this woman, who was stabbed in the neck with scissors by someone she once trusted, is a harrowing reminder of the dangers faced by too many domestic violence victims,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Today’s guilty verdict is a step toward holding the perpetrator accountable, but it also reinforces our resolve to advocate fiercely for the safety and rights of all victims.

"No one should live in fear of violence at home, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

