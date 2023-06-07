20-Year-Old Stabs Man To Death In Riverside, Police Say

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 330 p.m., Tuesday, June 6 on Nugent Drive in the hamlet of Riverside.

According to Suffolk County Police, Southampton Town Police responded to Nugent Drive, west of Woodhull Avenue, after a report of a man being stabbed.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Southampton Town Police placed Gelber Lopez-Perez, homeless, in custody and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police said the men were known to each other and the crime was not random.

Lopez- Perez is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 7.

