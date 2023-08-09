Man Slaps, Punches Woman In Head In Broad Daylight Attack In Huntington Station, Police Say

The attack happened at around 11:20 a.m. Monday, July 10, in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the victim was walking near the intersection of 4th Avenue and West 12th Street when a man approached her and slapped her butt. He allegedly then punched the woman in her head before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police released surveillance photos showing the suspect wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark shorts, white sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. The agency is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

