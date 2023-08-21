Man Seriously Injured, Suspect At Large Following North Amityville Shooting: Police

The shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 19 in North Amityville, according to Suffolk County Police.

A 29-year-old was standing outside a home on Prospect Street when, at approximately 3:30 p.m., he was shot at.

The suspect, who is currently at large, was described as a man in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Police reported that the victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Calls to Crime Stoppers will be anonymous.

