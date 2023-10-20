East Islip Man Sentenced For Killing Bay Shore 31-Year-Old Outside Central Islip Restaurant

Ismael Rodriguez-Rosado, age 29, of East Islip, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 20 to 17 years to life for the August 2021 murder of a 31-year-old Bay Shore man, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

The murder, which was captured on multiple surveillance videos, occurred in Central Islip on Aug. 2, 2021, outside of Mi Nuevo Encanto Restaurant and Bar, located at 65 Carleton Avenue.

Just after 1 a.m., Rodriguez-Rosado got into a verbal fight with German Ariel Montes De Oca Ramirez, age 31, of Bay Shore.

During the argument, Rodriguez-Rosado pulled out a 9 mm pistol and shot Montes De Oca Ramirez four times.

He fled southbound on Carleton Avenue in a red Ford Edge SUV, while a witness called 911 to report the shots.

Undercover police officers spotted Rodriguez-Rosado at a gas station in Bay Shore and a chase ensued, with Rodriguez-Rosado driving erratically down the center of Commack Road toward police vehicles.

Police were eventually able to hit the alleged murderer’s car, causing it to spin out and stop. He was arrested.

K-9 units discovered the gun Rodriguez-Rosado used nearly one mile away from where he had been arrested.

“This defendant shot Mr. Montes De Oca Ramirez in cold blood and without remorse,” said DA Raymond A. Tierney.

On Monday, June 5, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Previously, Rodriguez-Rosado had been sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 for first-degree attempted robbery.

