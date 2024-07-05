Man Loses Finger, 3 Others Injured In July 4th Fireworks Mishap At Port Jefferson Station Home

The incident happened at a Port Jefferson Station home on Foxrun Court at around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

Suffolk County Police said a large crowd was gathered to watch a residential fireworks display when one firework went astray, severing the finger of a 30-year-old Selden man.

The wayward firework also left a 38-year-old Mount Sinai man with a serious leg injury and burns. A 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.

All four victims were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

The blast also damaged several cars that were parked along Foxrun Court.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652.

The incident was one of several Fourth of July mishaps to garner headlines on Long Island. A 21-year-old Westchester County man from the town of Eastchester was seriously injured when a firework exploded in his hand at a Copiague home on Trouville Road.

The blast severed three fingers on his left hand and damaged the other two. He also suffered a burn to one leg.

Responding First Precinct Patrol officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding before the man was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old Levittown man was charged with arson after he allegedly gave a firework to an 11-year-old boy that ended up burning down a shed and heavily damaging two homes.

