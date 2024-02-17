Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting After Stabbing Cop At Bay Shore Residence, Police Say

The incident happened Saturday morning, Feb. 17 in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct police officers responded to 1138 Udall Road at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Two officers approached the door and 33-year-old Taiquell Woodson came outside charging at the officers with a knife, according to police.

"One officer fell into the snow and Woodson jumped on top of him and stabbed him multiple times," Suffolk County Police said, adding that a second officer attempted to deploy his taser and a third officer fired his service weapon and struck Woodson.

Officers initiated CPR on Woodson, who was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

An officer at the scene applied a tourniquet to the officer who was stabbed. He was transported by police vehicle to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip and subsequently airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The other two officers were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for observation. All three have been treated and released.

