Man Killed In LIE Crash In Holtsville

The crash happened in Holtsville on Monday, July 10 at approximately 7:22 a.m., Suffolk County police announced.

The 39-year-old man (whose name has not yet been released by authorities) was driving his 2018 Ford westbound in the right lane of the LIE.

About half a mile east of Exit 61, the van attempted to merge into the middle lane, but he hit the rear end of a 2005 Chrysler 300.

The impact caused the van to swerve back across the right lane, where it ran off the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Michelle Fiori, aged 58, who was driving the Chrysler, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, the Suffolk County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

