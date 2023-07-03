Man Killed In 5-Vehicle Wreck Involving Garbage Truck Off Long Island Expressway In Hauppauge

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, July 3, in Hauppauge, at Exit 57, on the eastbound off-ramp to Express Drive South.

A garbage truck rear-ended a school bus and three other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Motor Parkway, according to Suffolk County Police.

A man in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his identity.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Nobody in the school bus was injured, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department.

