Ronkonkoma Man ID'd After Apparent Shirley Drowning At Smith Point County Park Outer Beach

A Suffolk County Park Ranger was patrolling on Outer Beach in Smith Point County Park when he was notified that a man was in distress in the water at noontime Sunday, Aug. 11.

The officer and a good Samaritan immediately attempted to reach the man using a life ring, but he was located unresponsive by Suffolk County lifeguards on jet skis.

He was pulled to shore where CPR was initiated.

The man, Vincent Nespoli, age 70, of Ronkonkoma, was transported via ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392.

