Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car Outside Riverhead Fitness Center

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in Riverhead, just outside the Planet Fitness on Old Country Road.

According to Riverhead Police, a 52-year-old woman was driving a Honda pickup truck through the parking lot when she struck the victim, identified as a 68-year-old Aquebogue man.

The man was initially taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and was transferred to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Police did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Medics also transported the driver to a hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Police said no criminality is suspected and the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.