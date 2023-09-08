Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car Outside Riverhead Fitness Center

A man is recovering after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Long Island fitness center.

A 68-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Riverhead on Friday morning, Sept. 8.
A 68-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Riverhead on Friday morning, Sept. 8. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in Riverhead, just outside the Planet Fitness on Old Country Road.

According to Riverhead Police, a 52-year-old woman was driving a Honda pickup truck through the parking lot when she struck the victim, identified as a 68-year-old Aquebogue man.

The man was initially taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and was transferred to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. 

Police did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Medics also transported the driver to a hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Police said no criminality is suspected and the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE