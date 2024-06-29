Man Hid Human Remains Found Along Montauk Highway: Police

Garry Cowell, age 72 of Patchogue, was arrested on Thursday, June 27, according to Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., police discovered human remains in East Patchogue along Montauk Highway near County Road 101.

The remains were taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for an autopsy and to be identified.

Cowell was arrested by Homicide Squad detectives following an investigation.

He is charged with:

Tampering with physical evidence; and

Concealment of a human corpse.

Cowell is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, June 28 at First District Court in Central Islip.

