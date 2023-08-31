Man Guns Down Niece's 23-Year-Old Boyfriend During Fight At East Patchogue Home, DA Says

Brent Henry, age 59, of Riverhead, was indicted on murder charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 31, in the death of Ines Reyes.

According to prosecutors, the two men got into an altercation on Friday, Aug. 18, inside a Bellport home that Reyes shared with his girlfriend, Henry’s niece. It quickly escalated into a fist fight.

Reyes and his girlfriend then left the home and went to a relative’s house in East Patchogue, located on Amsterdam Avenue.

A short time later, Henry showed up to the East Patchogue house and confronted Reyes in front of the home. The two again threw punches at one another.

Prosecutors said Henry eventually went to his car and retrieved a .40 caliber semi-automatic shotgun before shooting Reyes multiple times.

Reyes was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Henry was arrested the following day. In court Thursday, he was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

“The alleged actions of this defendant tragically resulted in the taking of a man’s life,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “We will aggressively prosecute this case and seek justice for Ines Reyes and his loved ones.”

Henry was ordered jailed while his case proceeds and is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 18.

If convicted, he could get up to 25 years to life in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.