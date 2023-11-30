Fair 48°

Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Near Riverhead Park

<p>Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was found dead near&nbsp;Weeping Willow Park in Riverhead Thursday, Nov. 30.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Someone called 911 at around 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, reporting an unconscious man in a wooded area in Riverhead, near Weeping Willow Park on Main Street.

When officers and medics arrived, they determined that the man was dead, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Authorities identified him as 44-year-old Cuah Temoc Trinidad, of Riverhead.

Detectives and a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that his death appears to be non-criminal in nature.

It also does not appear related to the recent cold temperatures, they said.

