Man Enters Occupied Babylon Home, Steals Keys, Then Dodge Ram In Driveway: Police

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unknown person had stolen a vehicle from the driveway of the Babylon residence on Araca Road just after 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Officers found the homeowner had followed the man in the stolen 2020 Dodge Ram and was able to stop him in front of another home a short distance away on The Crescent, according to Suffolk County Police.

Officers took the man, Daniel Shiels, age 43, of Babylon, into custody.

First Squad detectives determined Shiels had entered the victim’s home while three residents were inside and stole two sets of car keys before leaving in the Ram.

Shiels was charged with:

Burglary in the second degree,

Grand larceny in the third degree,

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

